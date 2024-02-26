Gin and rum distilling with on-site training and retailing found lawful

A lawful development certificate was granted for the use of industrial premises in Herefordshire for distilling gin and rum together with an ancillary retail outlet and bar facility to enable free training to pubs, clubs and restaurants and guided tours, an inspector satisfied that it fell within Class E of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987 (UCO).

