Confusion after PINS deletes secretary of state’s decision to approve energy project less than 48 hours after publishing it
The Planning Inspectorate (PINS) has deleted an announcement by the energy secretary granting development consent for plans to build an energy from waste facility in Cambridgeshire less than two days after publishing it, though the project developer says the decision is “still valid”.
