14 days to get the recognition your plan-making work deserves in the Planning Awards 2024

The entry deadline for the 2024 Planning Awards, which include a category for plan-making, is fast approaching.

Entrants have until 7 March to put in a submission to the awards, run by Planning and Placemaking Resource, or 29 February if they wish to benefit from a reduced rate for earlier entry.

According to the category criteria, this award will go to the entry that best demonstrates how a masterplan, neighbourhood plan, local development plan or sub-regional plan has had, or is likely to have, a positive impact on the physical or environmental quality of a place or the economic or social well-being of its community.

Last year’s plan-making award went to The West Bromwich Masterplan, which identified key priorities for investment in the town centre over the next 30 years.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts that includes Berkeley Ventures planning director Lucy Bird, Birmingham City Council head of development policy Maria Dunn and British Land planning director Miles Price.

Enter the awards, and..

1 Get the recognition that your work deserves: being a finalist or a winner will boost your reputation, whether with colleagues or potential clients and recruits

2 Raise your profile: Being a finalist or a winner will bring PR opportunities, including in Planning.

3 Benchmark your performance: Have your work studied and assessed by leading professionals

4 Motivate your team: Review and record their achievements, and bring them to the networking event of the year as contenders

The full list of categories is as follows:

Placemaking categories

Award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes)

Award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more)

Award for mixed use development

Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking

Award for best use of heritage in placemaking

Best use of brownfield land in placemaking

Award for promoting economic growth

Award for regeneration

Best use of publicly-owned land and/or property in placemaking

Planning categories

Award for design excellence

Award for community-led placemaking

Award for fostering a healthy town centre

Award for partnership working

Award for plan-making

Award for use of digital technology in planning

Award for planning for affordable housing

Award for planning for increased housing delivery

Award for planning for the natural environment

Award for planning to address climate change

Award for infrastructure planning

Award for stakeholder engagement in planning

Planning permission of the year

Local authority planning team of the year

Planning law firm of the year

Award for planning consultancy of the year

