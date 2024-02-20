Aviation hangar live/work buildings refused due to safety and security concerns
A scheme in Hampshire involving the construction of nine two storey buildings of identical footprint and scale with the ground floor comprising a small aircraft hangar, office and workshop/store and the first floor comprising a 3-bedroom apartment with a further office has been refused due to safety and security concerns.
