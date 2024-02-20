16 days left to get the recognition your housing work deserves in the Planning Awards 2024

Among the categories are: an award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes), award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more) and an award for planning for affordable housing.
Entrants have until 7 March to put in a submission to the awards, run by Planning and Placemaking Resource, or 29 February if they wish to benefit from a reduced rate for earlier entry.
Last year’s award for a development of fewer than 500 homes went to Collaton 'A Different Approach', submitted by Pillar Land Securities Ltd and Coln Signature Homes, which aimed to establish a model for rural housing delivery without public funding.
The award for more than 500 homes went to Oval Village Phase 2, submitted by GRID Architects with Berkeley Homes, which aims to transform 17 separate parcels of contaminated, derelict and inaccessible land into a community of 738 homes.
The award for planning for increased housing delivery went to Lewisham Small Sites SPD, a small sites design guide by RCKa.
Entries will be judged by a panel of experts, which includes Berkeley Ventures planning director Lucy Bird, Birmingham City Council head of development policy Maria Dunn and British Land planning director Miles Price.
The full list of categories are as follows:
Placemaking categories
- Award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes)
- Award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more)
- Award for mixed use development
- Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking
- Award for best use of heritage in placemaking
- Best use of brownfield land in placemaking
- Award for promoting economic growth
- Award for regeneration
- Best use of publicly owned land and/or property in placemaking
Planning categories
- Award for design excellence
- Award for community-led placemaking
- Award for fostering a healthy town centre
- Award for partnership working
- Award for plan-making
- Award for use of digital technology in planning
- Award for planning for affordable housing
- Award for planning for increased housing delivery
- Award for planning for the natural environment
- Award for planning to address climate change
- Award for infrastructure planning
- Award for stakeholder engagement in planning
- Planning permission of the year
- Local authority planning team of the year
- Planning law firm of the year
- Award for planning consultancy of the year
For further details, please click here.