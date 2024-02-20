16 days left to get the recognition your housing work deserves in the Planning Awards 2024

The entry deadline for the 2024 Planning Awards, which includes several categories rewarding excellence in housing work, is fast approaching.

Among the categories are: an award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes), award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more) and an award for planning for affordable housing.

Entrants have until 7 March to put in a submission to the awards, run by Planning and Placemaking Resource, or 29 February if they wish to benefit from a reduced rate for earlier entry.

Last year’s award for a development of fewer than 500 homes went to Collaton 'A Different Approach', submitted by Pillar Land Securities Ltd and Coln Signature Homes, which aimed to establish a model for rural housing delivery without public funding.

The award for more than 500 homes went to Oval Village Phase 2, submitted by GRID Architects with Berkeley Homes, which aims to transform 17 separate parcels of contaminated, derelict and inaccessible land into a community of 738 homes.

The award for planning for increased housing delivery went to Lewisham Small Sites SPD, a small sites design guide by RCKa.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts, which includes Berkeley Ventures planning director Lucy Bird, Birmingham City Council head of development policy Maria Dunn and British Land planning director Miles Price.

The full list of categories are as follows:

Placemaking categories

Award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes)

Award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more)

Award for mixed use development

Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking

Award for best use of heritage in placemaking

Best use of brownfield land in placemaking

Award for promoting economic growth

Award for regeneration

Best use of publicly owned land and/or property in placemaking

Planning categories

Award for design excellence

Award for community-led placemaking

Award for fostering a healthy town centre

Award for partnership working

Award for plan-making

Award for use of digital technology in planning

Award for planning for affordable housing

Award for planning for increased housing delivery

Award for planning for the natural environment

Award for planning to address climate change

Award for infrastructure planning

Award for stakeholder engagement in planning

Planning permission of the year

Local authority planning team of the year

Planning law firm of the year

Award for planning consultancy of the year

