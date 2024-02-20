High Court overturns inspectors’ decision to water down net zero policy in council’s 2,200-home plan

A High Court judge has found that planning inspectors erred in law in demanding the softening of net zero policies in a council’s 2,200-home development plan, concluding that their interpretation of a written ministerial statement was “plainly wrong” and had “infected the entirety” of their analysis.

by Samantha Eckford