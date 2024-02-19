15 days to get the recognition your work deserves in the Planning Awards 2024

Entrants have until 7 March to put in a submission to the awards, run by Planning and Placemaking Resource, or 29 February if they wish to benefit from a reduced rate for earlier entry.
Enter the awards to realise potential benefits, including…
1 Get the recognition that your work deserves: being a finalist or a winner will boost your reputation, whether with colleagues or potential clients and recruits
2 Raise your profile: Being a finalist or a winner will bring PR opportunities, including in Planning.
3 Benchmark your performance: Have your work studied and assessed by leading professionals
4 Motivate your team: Review and record their achievements, and bring them to the networking event of the year as contenders
Entries will be judged by a panel of experts that includes Berkeley Ventures planning director Lucy Bird, Birmingham City Council head of development policy Maria Dunn and British Land planning director Miles Price.
The full list of categories is as follows:
Planning categories
Award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes)
Award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more)
Award for mixed use development
Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking
Award for best use of heritage in placemaking
Best use of brownfield land in placemaking
Award for promoting economic growth
Award for regeneration
Best use of publicly-owned land and/or property in placemaking
Planning categories
Award for design excellence
Award for community-led placemaking
Award for fostering a healthy town centre
Award for partnership working
Award for plan-making
Award for use of digital technology in planning
Award for planning for affordable housing
Award for planning for increased housing delivery
Award for planning for the natural environment
Award for planning to address climate change
Award for infrastructure planning
Award for stakeholder engagement in planning
Planning permission of the year
Local authority planning team of the year
Planning law firm of the year
Award for planning consultancy of the year
For further details, please click here.