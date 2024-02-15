Why court confirmation that permissions can't be split retrospectively is bad news for developers
A court judgment that quashed a housing association’s bid to amend an outline consent for a huge estate regeneration project affirms that applicants cannot retrospectively ‘split up’ permissions and will make it more difficult for developers to modify large multi-phased schemes, say experts.
