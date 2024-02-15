Residents question impartiality of inspector after he ‘liked’ LinkedIn post of consultant representing developer in Surrey housing plan inquiry
A planning inspector and a local authority’s head of planning have deleted social media posts “liking” a comment by a consultant about a planning inquiry in which he was representing the developer and that the inspector was presiding over, prompting a residents’ group to question the official’s impartiality.
