Why the government's plan to squeeze more homes into the biggest cities is unlikely to work, by Catriona Riddell

The government's policy to boost brownfield housebuilding is too abstract and takes a blanket approach across 20 very different towns and cities, says our columnist. Councils are broke, and there is no public funding to ensure that the ensuing developments will also be good places to live.

by Catriona Riddell

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.