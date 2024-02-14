‘Gove’s push to expand permitted development rights risks civil war in middle-class suburbia’
Reports that industry experts are warning that Gove’s push to relax permitted development rules on home extensions and the residential conversion of commercial buildings risks both a "surge in poor-quality housing" and “civil war in middle-class suburbia" lead today’s round-up of planning stories from other media.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.