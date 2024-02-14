Damning London Plan review finds capital has under-delivered 60,000 homes since 2019
A government-commissioned review of the London Plan has found that 60,000 fewer homes have been built in the capital over the past four years than set out by the strategy, that the number of dwellings granted permission each year in the city is “falling”, and an “increasing trend of overturned appeal decisions”.
