Government proposes amending NPPF to tell decision-makers to ‘give significant weight to the benefits of delivering as many homes as possible’

The government has announced proposed national policy changes that would require local authorities in England’s 20 largest urban areas to apply a "presumption in favour of brownfield development" if they fail to meet 95 per cent of their housing delivery test targets and all councils to “give significant weight to the benefits of delivering as many homes as possible", especially on brownfield land.

by Samantha Eckford