Government to announce easing of planning rules for brownfield development and office-to-residential conversions
The housing secretary Michael Gove will this week propose a change to national planning policy to apply a “presumption in favour of sustainable development” to planning applications on brownfield land in the 20 largest cities and confirm the further deregulation of office-to-residential permitted development rules.
