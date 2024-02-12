Government to announce easing of planning rules for brownfield development and office-to-residential conversions

The housing secretary Michael Gove will this week propose a change to national planning policy to apply a “presumption in favour of sustainable development” to planning applications on brownfield land in the 20 largest cities and confirm the further deregulation of office-to-residential permitted development rules.

by Toby Porter

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.