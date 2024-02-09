Newly-made regulations provide ‘statutory basis’ for national development management policies
The government has published a second set of commencement regulations for the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act to progress the implementation of a number of the Act’s controversial planning provisions, including the national development management policies (NDMPs) and street vote development orders.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.