Planning departments need more resources to deliver biodiversity net gain, warn property industry leaders
Property industry leaders have raised concerns that current levels of resource, capacity and skills in local authorities “are not ready” to deal with the introduction of the impending biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirement and have called for the government to come up with a “new long-term approach to resourcing the planning system” to ensure that councils can deliver the policy effectively.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.