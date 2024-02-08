Local Plan Watch: Authority presses ahead with strategy aiming to outstrip housing need by 13%, 12 months after delaying work over NPPF changes
A local authority has published a submission-version local plan that seeks to deliver nearly 1,800 homes more than the district’s housing need requirement, 12 months after it delayed work on the strategy to allow it to take account of impending national policy changes.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.