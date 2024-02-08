Why more councils could follow Chorley and Fareham into 'special measures' for poor planning performance

Two councils in Lancashire and Hampshire have been designated in 'special measures' by the secretary of state for having too many application decisions overturned at appeal. The government appears to be taking a tougher line with poor decision-making performance by local authorities, say observers, and with a general election on the way, more councils could be similarly penalised. 

by David Blackman

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.