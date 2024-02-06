Street scene relevant to acceptability of upwards extension of detached block of flats
An appeal against a London borough council’s decision to refuse prior approval to construct an additional storey on a detached block of flats has been allowed after an inspector interpreted the scope of the limit on Schedule 2, Part 20, Class A permitted development rights in relation to effect on external appearance of the building as extending to the street scene.
