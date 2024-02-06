New government guidance confirms how four year housing land supply requirement should be calculated
The government has updated its national planning guidance to clarify that the revised National Planning Policy Framework’s (NPPF’s) new four year housing land supply target for councils with advanced draft local plans should be measured against a five year rather than four year housing requirement.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.