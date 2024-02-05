The Levelling-up and Regeneration Act 2023 (Commencement No. 2 and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2024

These Regulations bring into force various sections of the Levelling-up and Regeneration Act 2023 including sections relating to National Development Management Policies, Self-build, the valuation of the pre-development biodiversity value of an onsite habitat and of the enhancement of the biodiversity of a habitat, CPO, Street Votes and CIL offences.