‘City council approves plans to bulldoze landmark building for 1,750-flat tower blocks’

Reports of two plans for high-rise residential tower blocks providing over 2,000 homes getting the go-ahead in Birmingham, despite one scheme involving the demolition of a brutalist "landmark" building that has prompted heritage concerns, feature in today’s round-up of planning news from across the media

by Mark Wheeler

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.