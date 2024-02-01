How councils and consultants are using the Planning Skills Delivery Fund

The government has allocated £14.3 million to 180 local planning authorities to clear application backlogs and address skills gaps in the first round of the Planning Skills Delivery Fund. Planning investigates how the money will be spent and how councils can maximise their chances of securing funding in the next allocation.

by Alex King

