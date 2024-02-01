The implications of a national policy revision that seeks to give greater support for housing on small sites
The revised National Planning Policy Framework includes new support for homes on small sites and for the first time gives explicit recognition to custom and self-build housing in the main body of the document. But bodies representing smaller developers say it does not go far enough.
