Gove approves plans for 1,500-inmate prison on greenfield site despite 'substantial' landscape harm
The levelling up secretary Michael Gove has granted permission for a new category C prison on greenfield land that could house up to 1,500 inmates, after concluding that the facility’s "significant" economic and social benefits would outweigh its “substantial” landscape harm and local plan conflict.
