Leader of ‘special measures’ authority says plan intervention threat a ‘surprise’ and blames previous administration

The leader of a council that has been placed in ‘special measures’ by the government for poor development management performance has said that the secretary of state’s threat of intervention in its local plan process came as a “surprise” and blamed the document’s slow progress on the previous administration, despite it being voted out of office over four and a half years ago.

by Samantha Eckford