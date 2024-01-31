Planning authorities should assume future improvements to water pollution when assessing applications in 16 nutrient neutrality problem areas, says Defra

The government has outlined 16 catchment areas in which water companies will be required to upgrade wastewater treatment works in a bid to unlock homes held up by the nutrient neutrality logjam, and said local planning authorities should assume improvements will have been made by 2030 when assessing planning applications.

by Samantha Eckford