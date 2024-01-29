Employment needs outweighed by landscape and heritage impacts.
Outline plans for up to 24,000sqm of employment floorspace on fields adjacent to an existing business park on the edge of a Northamptonshire town have been turned down by an inspector who held the delivery of a significant number of new jobs on the sensitive site was not justified in the context of development plan policy supportive of windfall employment development in potentially less harmful locations.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.