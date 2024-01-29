Employment needs outweighed by landscape and heritage impacts.

Outline plans for up to 24,000sqm of employment floorspace on fields adjacent to an existing business park on the edge of a Northamptonshire town have been turned down by an inspector who held the delivery of a significant number of new jobs on the sensitive site was not justified in the context of development plan policy supportive of windfall employment development in potentially less harmful locations.

