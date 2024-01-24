Large-scale housing rejected on land planned for removal from green belt

An outline scheme for up to 150 dwellings and a 50-bed care home on land proposed to be removed from the Essex green belt to make way for housing in a withdrawn local plan has been rejected by an inspector who judged the site performed a strong green belt role in safeguarding the countryside from encroachment and checking the unrestricted sprawl of large built-up areas.

