Rowley ‘certain’ that new NPPF will mean more councils citing 'exceptional circumstances' to avoid meeting full housing need
The housing minister has told MPs that he is “absolutely certain” there will be more examples of authorities arguing that “exceptional circumstances” exist, which, following recent national policy changes, means they do not have to meet their local housing need in full.
