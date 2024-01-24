Rowley ‘certain’ that new NPPF will mean more councils citing 'exceptional circumstances' to avoid meeting full housing need

The housing minister has told MPs that he is “absolutely certain” there will be more examples of authorities arguing that “exceptional circumstances” exist, which, following recent national policy changes, means they do not have to meet their local housing need in full.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.