‘Council working with out-of-date planning policies after delaying housing blueprint’
The revelation that a council's local plan will not be adopted until 2026, leaving it at a higher risk of developers and inspectors challenging its planning decisions, and news of another local authority's plans for 1,000 new homes on an RAF base feature in today’s round-up of planning stories from across the news media.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.