‘Council working with out-of-date planning policies after delaying housing blueprint’

The revelation that a council's local plan will not be adopted until 2026, leaving it at a higher risk of developers and inspectors challenging its planning decisions, and news of another local authority's plans for 1,000 new homes on an RAF base feature in today’s round-up of planning stories from across the news media.

by Mark Wheeler

