Council approves 1,000 green belt homes on site allocated in draft strategy
A council has approved plans for 1,044 homes on green belt land allocated for development in an emerging spatial strategy after planning officers found that the scheme’s “significant” benefits - including the creation of jobs and affordable housing provision - constituted the “very special circumstances” necessary to justify approval.
