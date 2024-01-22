Five-year local plan review requirement ‘ineffective’ at ensuring plans are kept up to date, says report
The obligation for councils to review their local plans every five years is "ineffective" at ensuring such plans are kept up to date, with an analysis of 55 local authorities finding that the five-year review process had resulted in just one local plan update, according to a report by a consultancy.
