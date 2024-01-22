Five-year local plan review requirement ‘ineffective’ at ensuring plans are kept up to date, says report

The obligation for councils to review their local plans every five years is "ineffective" at ensuring such plans are kept up to date, with an analysis of 55 local authorities finding that the five-year review process had resulted in just one local plan update, according to a report by a consultancy.

by Michael Donnelly

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.