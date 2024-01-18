Housing Land Supply Watch: Housing appeal withdrawn at last minute over NPPF’s ‘sudden’ land supply buffer changes
An appellant has withdrawn an appeal at short notice, after concluding that the removal of the requirement to include a five per cent buffer when calculating authorities’ five-year housing land supply positions from the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) had had a “direct” effect on its case.
