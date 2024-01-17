High Court quashes approval of developer's amendment that would have made it easier to revise 2,745-home estate regeneration consent

The High Court has quashed a council's decision to approve a developer's bid to amend an outline permission for a 2,745-home estate regeneration scheme to make it "severable", in a ruling that considered the implications of a landmark Supreme Court judgment that made it harder for developers to use "drop in" applications to modify consents for large schemes.

by Michael Donnelly