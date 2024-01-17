Government proposes expansion of NSIP regime to include ‘all’ nuclear projects
The government has proposed that all applications for nuclear projects in England be included in the nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIP) regime, including those currently falling below the 50 megawatt (MW) threshold, to “support” the introduction of a new national policy statement for nuclear energy.
