Planning ‘experts’ call for withdrawal of city council’s draft plan over housing target ‘almost double’ that of standard method

A group of planning experts, including former senior officers, have said a city council should consider withdrawing its advanced local plan over concerns that its use of a housing requirement figure “not far from double” that of the government’s standard method figure would place a “burden” on surrounding districts.

by Samantha Eckford

