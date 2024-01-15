Planning ‘experts’ call for withdrawal of city council’s draft plan over housing target ‘almost double’ that of standard method
A group of planning experts, including former senior officers, have said a city council should consider withdrawing its advanced local plan over concerns that its use of a housing requirement figure “not far from double” that of the government’s standard method figure would place a “burden” on surrounding districts.
