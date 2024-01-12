Reports that biodiversity net gain launch ‘delayed until next month’ prompts green groups' dismay
Wildlife groups have expressed “dismay” over national newspaper reports claiming that the start date for the long-awaited mandatory biodiversity net gain (BNG) could be delayed until next month, describing it as part of a “pattern of missed deadlines on the government’s environmental promises".
