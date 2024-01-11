Housing Land Supply Watch: The 16 councils set to lose their new-found five year housing land supply immunity in the next three months
Planning research has found that 16 planning authorities are set to lose their newly gained immunity from the requirement to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply in the next three months due to their local plans expiring - of which three are under the five-year threshold.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.