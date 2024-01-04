How a court judgment clarifies the weight that decision-makers should place now on developers’ commitments to increase biodiversity levels

The High Court has ruled that a planning inspector was wrong to reduce the weight attached to a developer’s promised biodiversity gain from a new quarry. The judgment is a clear indication to local authorities and developers that the impending requirement for new projects to improve biodiversity by at least ten per cent does not apply retrospectively, say experts.

by Ben Kochan