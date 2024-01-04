Seven councils have published local plans requiring a biodiversity net gain of more than 10%, report reveals
Some 60 local planning authorities have incorporated a biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirement of at least ten per cent into their adopted or emerging local plans in the past two year, a report from Planning’s sister website DCP has found, of which seven require a gain of more than ten per cent.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.