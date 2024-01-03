‘Street vote’ proposals must be backed by 60% of voters but can ‘go further’ than local policy, consultation reveals
Development proposals that are subject to ‘street votes’ by residents would need to be backed by at least 60 per cent of voters, could “go further” than local policy allows and would be exempt from biodiversity net gain requirements, according to a government consultation.
