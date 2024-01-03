Government makes last-minute change to NPPF, cutting text weakening neighbourhood plan protection
The government has made a last-minute change to the new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), removing text stating that a neighbourhood plan would only benefit from protection against speculative housing applications if its “identified housing requirement” was less than five years old.
