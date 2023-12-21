Serviced apartments present no threat to housing stock after existing office use confirmed
Deciding to allow an appeal and grant planning permission for the change of use of a Scottish city centre building from offices to nine serviced apartments on the basis that no loss of homes would be involved, a reporter first had to rule on whether a previous permission for conversion to flats had been lawfully implemented.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.