The councils at risk of ‘special measures’ for determining the fewest applications within government time limits in the two years to September 2023

Some 21 councils are sitting below the government’s ‘special measures’ threshold for speed of decision-making in the two years to September 2023, which marks the government’s official assessment period for next year, according to the latest government figures.

by Julian Amani

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.