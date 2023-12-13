New NPPF ‘to make it harder for planning committees to block development backed by officers’

The government could publish its revised version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) “as soon as” tomorrow (Thursday 14 December), with the updated document set to make it harder for planning committees to block developments that have been “approved in principle” by officers, according to national newspaper reports.

by Alex King

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.