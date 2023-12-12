Rowley allows 2,100-home schemes despite inspector citing poor design in recommending refusal
The housing minister has approved plans for more than 2,100 homes on two neighbouring sites in west London, despite an inspector finding that the “significant” impact of one of the schemes - which she described as not “visually attractive” - on the character of the local area justified refusal of both applications.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.