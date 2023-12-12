Policy Exchange report calling for national green belt review and zonal planning system is backed by Badenoch
A report by an influential free market think tank calling for a national review of green belt boundaries and a zonal planning system that would grant automatic consent to development conforming to the local plan has been praised by senior government ministers, including business secretary Kemi Badenoch.
