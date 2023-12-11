High-rise high-density housing-led regeneration scheme approved by minister
The secretary of state has overturned his inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission for two called-in applications for major brownfield development in a London borough that would provide up to 2,150 homes including 750 affordable, ruling that the proposed tall building blocks would not appear excessively large for the gateway site.
