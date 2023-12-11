PPG update: Determining a planning application; Fees for planning applications

The Planning Practice Guidance (PPG) has been revised to indicate the recent tightening up of the timescale for developers’ ‘planning guarantee’, which now allows developers a right of refund for fees for non-major application if councils have not made a decision within 16 weeks. The section on fees for planning applications has also been updated to reflect the government's newly-implemented rise in such charges.

